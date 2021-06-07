EXCLUSIVE: Government appoints 3 members to TELEM Supervisory Board. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Government of St. Maarten has selected three persons who they have appointed to the Supervisory Board of TELEM.

SMN News has learned that the three new members of the board are Robert Budike, Damien Smith, and Jenelle Presentacion, these three members will now join Earl Wyatt and Dagmar Daal giving the SBOD 5 members.

Since April 2021 TELEM SBOD only had 2 remaining members since John Richardson was removed while Jimmy Challenger’s contract was not renewed.

Efforts made to confirm the appointments with the government proved futile.



