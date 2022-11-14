EXCLUSIVE: Minimum wage increase goes into effect as of January 1st, 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: --- Minimum wage earners will see an increase in their salaries comes January 1st, 2023.

Minister of Labor Omar Ottley in an interview with SMN News said that an LB was done for a one-time cumulative for the years 2016 and 2017. 2018, 2019, and 2021. This he said brought the minimum wage to Naf. 9.62 per hour compared to Naf. 8.84.

Besides the one-time cumulative increase, the Minister adjusted the minimum wage further by using the 3rd quarter Consumer Price Index (CPI) for 2022. This has brought the minimum wage to NAF 9.95 per hour ...



