EXCLUSIVE: Minister of TEATT Ludmilla de Weever resigns, to take up vacant MP seat in Parliament. | SMN NEWS

~ Dr. Luc Mercelina remains out, now that De Weever accepts MP’s position. ~

PHILIPSBURG: — Minister of TEATT Ludmilla de Weever who spent just over a year in the executive branch of government has decided to tender her resignation and to now occupy the vacant seat in parliament in the United Peoples Party Faction (UPP). De Weever became eligible to become a member of parliament after the Minister of VSA Omar Ottley resign to take up the ministerial post in the executive branch. De Weever who ran as the number 6th candidate on the UPP slate in January 2020, ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37441-exclusive-minister-of-teatt-ludmilla-de-weever-resigns-to-take-up-vacant-mp-seat-in-parliament.html