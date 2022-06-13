EXCLUSIVE:— Minister of TEATT Roger Lawrence expected to resign due to extended medical leave. | SMN NEWS

~ Candidates are being reviewed for nominations~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of TEATT Roger Lawrence who has been out on medical leave for the past months has informed his party leader and the Council of Ministers that he intends to submit a letter of resignation today Monday, June 13th, 2022 due to extended medical leave.

The Council of Ministers had expected the Minister to return to work last Monday, June 6th, 2022 but the Minister it is understood invited his party leader and the Prime Minister of St Maarten Silveria Jacobs who informed them that he plans to resign and place his



...



