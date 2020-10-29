EXCLUSIVE: MP Christopher Emmanuel wins case against Prosecutors Office. | SMN NEWS

~ Prosecution simply does not have a case says Appeals Court~

PHILIPSBURG:— Member of Parliament Christopher Emmanuel represented by The Law Firm won his case against the Prosecutor’s Office who was seeking to Prosecute him in the Begonia Investigation.

The Appeals Court ruled against the Prosecution on Thursday denying the Prosecution’s request to prosecute.

The Begonia Investigation started when former Minister of VROMI Miklos Giterson wrote a letter to the Council of Ministers which he was part of complaining about the former Minister of VROMI Christopher Emmanuel stating that Emmanuel did not follow procedures when he distributed parcels of land ...



