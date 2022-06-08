EXCLUSIVE: No information from Prosecutors Office regarding Lance Thomas case — Minister of Justice. | SMN NEWS

~ Former Interim Prison Director signed MOU with MHF and authorized Thomas’s detention.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of Justice Anna Richardson said in response to questions posed by SMN News that the Prosecutors Office is not divulging any information regarding the investigation into the death of mental health patient Lance Thomas.

In a month’s time, it will be one year since Lance Thomas was found dead in a prison cell, his relatives have said that to date they have not received any updates from the prosecutor's office about the investigation. On June 3rd the late Thomas celebrated his birthday and his ...



