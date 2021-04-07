EXCLUSIVE: PJIAE Holding fired Chief Executive Officer Brian Mingo. | SMN NEWS

AIRPORT:--- The Holding Company of the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) has officially dismissed its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Mingo.

In December 2020 the Holding Company dispatched a letter to Mingo asking him to resign from the position as they have lost confidence in him.

The letter sent to Mingo was published on this news website. Mingo was given until January 4th, 2021 to willingly resign however the company’s CEO who was in discussion with the Holding Company pulled back his payout proposal and said he would not be resigning, leaving the Holding Company no choice but to start ...



