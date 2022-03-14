EXCLUSIVE: PJIAH Holding dismisses COO Michel Hyman after 28 years of service. | SMN NEWS

~ Submitting dossier to parliament and council of Ministers were part of the reasons to dismiss.

PHILIPSBURG:--- The holding board of the Princess Juliana International Airport dismissed its Chief Operations Officer (COO) Michel Hyman on Monday at an extraordinary meeting that was called by the Holding Board.

Based on the agenda points for the meeting Hyman was dismissed on two grounds.

The violations of duties and obligations based on the meeting of December 23rd, 2021, and the leaking of confidential information which is the dossier that was submitted to the parliament and Council of Ministers of St. Maarten.

