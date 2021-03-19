EXCLUSIVE: Police Officer Fabian Perez Torres arrested as stolen vehicles investigation heighten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Detectives arrested Officer Fabian Perez-Torres early Friday morning as they continue to probe the investigation of the stolen vehicles that were upgraded by Minister of Justice Anna Richardson after SMN News published a string of articles regarding stolen vehicles on St. Maarten/ St. Martin.

Officer Fabian Perez-Torres a national of Peru, was fingered by Franklin Brison in mid-2020 when his vehicle was stolen and Perez-Torres was seen driving the vehicle on numerous occasions with one license plate.

Back then police defended their colleague saying that he was not involved in any way with the stealing of vehicles.

Perez-Torres was ...



