EXCLUSIVE: Senior Justice Civil Servant on desk duty, allegedly impregnates 3 immigration officers. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — An internal investigation is currently underway at the Ministry of Justice while a senior civil servant attached to the Ministry has been placed on desk duty.

Information reaching SMN News alleges that the senior civil servant has impregnated three immigration officers who willingly and knowingly entered into a relationship with him.

SMN News learned that the director of the immigration and border patrol services was made aware of the situation and immediately launched an investigation.

SMN News sent an email to Minister of Justice Anna Richardson on Tuesday evening, which she acknowledged receipt of during the Council of ...



