EXCLUSIVE: St. Maarten to hold elections November 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The citizens of St Maarten will go to the polls in November 2023 according to Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs on Thursday. Questions were sent to the public relations office of the Prime Minister requesting clarity on the month and year elections are to take place. One member of parliament last week stated that elections would take place in January 2024 however the Council of Ministers in a recent meeting decided to set elections for November 2023. This was confirmed on Thursday by the Prime Minister’s office to SMN News.



During the elections back in 2020, the National Alliance led ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42079-exclusive-st-maarten-to-hold-elections-november-2023.html