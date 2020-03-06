EXCLUSIVE: Stephanie Carty appointed head of marketing and communication of USZV. (UPDATED) | SMN News

~ Conflict of Interest and Nepotism since USZV has no Supervisory Board. ~ Where is Governor Holiday and Government.?~

PHILIPSBURG: — Director of USZV Glen Carty has appointed his daughter Stephanie Carty as head of marketing and communication of USZV. Carty supersedes Sharon Holder who worked at USZV for years.

With the appointment that was recently made, it behooves the Minister of VSA and the Council of Ministers to question the appointment since it is a blatant conflict of interest and nepotism since Carty appointed his daughter to a high-ranking position.

Another situation that is existing under

