EXCLUSIVE: Students claim Taxes R US tutor defrauded them, while issuing fraudulent diplomas. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — Several students that have taken classes at Taxes R US on Cannigieter Street with its tutor Patricia Mason have discovered that they were each defrauded of large sums of money and that the courses and examination they wrote were not even registered with the ACCA and other learning institutions.

One student said she did a payroll course and was awarded a diploma only to find out the diploma she was given is not legitimate and that the US-based school is not even aware of the tutor’s existence. This ...



