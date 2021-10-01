EXCLUSIVE: Witness in BTP court case arrested for perjury. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- A witness in the BTP court case code-named Aquamarine involving former Member of Parliament and leader of the United St. Maarten Peoples Party Frans Richardson that was heard in court on Thursday was arrested on Friday morning.

SMN News learned the witness that appeared in court on Thursday Leonardo Bromet was arrested on Friday morning allegedly for perjury because he allegedly lied under oath.



