Exemption for Businesses to Open on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day . | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (Ministry of TEATT), in order to promote economic activity through these extraordinary times, businesses on Sint Maarten will be permitted to open to the public on Christmas Day, December 25 and New Year’s Day, January 1.

Businesses that choose to open on these days, must adhere strictly to the stipulations on the relevant business and operational licenses as well as all applicable labor regulations.



