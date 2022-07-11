Expansion, renovation project starts at Sacred Heart School. | SMN NEWS

SABA:---On Wednesday, July 6, the Public Entity Saba signed the contract with Work Monster B.V. to expand and renovate one of the building blocks at the Sacred Heart Primary School. Demolition works and the creation of an access road will start this month, during the summer vacation.

The Sacred Heart School (SHS) building is over 30 years old. An expansion is needed to facilitate the needs of the school. The expansion will also ensure that the new expanded, two-story school building block will comply with the requirements of the so-called BES code for schools.

Meetings to prepare and formalize ...



...



