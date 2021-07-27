Expedition on the Saba Bank to Enhance Tiger Shark Protection. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Starting August 1, 2021, a team of researchers will spend a week on the Saba Bank investigating the life-cycle of tiger sharks. Researchers will investigate the migration routes, where and when tiger sharks breed so they can protect them better within the Dutch Caribbean’s Yarari Marine Mammal and Shark Sanctuary as well as beyond. In this expedition members from the Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF), Nature Foundation St. Maarten (NFSXM), St. Eustatius National Parks (STENAPA), STINAPA Bonaire, the Aruba National Parks Foundation (FPNA), the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA), and World Wildlife Fund for Nature the Netherlands (WWF-NL) will participate.

...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38167-expedition-on-the-saba-bank-to-enhance-tiger-shark-protection.html