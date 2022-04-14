Expert Round Table Conference. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee for Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization of the Parliament of Sint Maarten will be hosting an expert roundtable panel discussion on the Charter for the Kingdom of the Netherlands on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 10.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.

Topics of discussion will be:

I The creation of the Charter for the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Charter anno 2021 (verjaring);

II Charter of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, as it relates to the United Nations in terms of decolonization;

III Democratic deficit within the Kingdom.



