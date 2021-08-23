Expertise Center Education Care Saba Awarded Appeltje van Oranje Queen Presents Orange Fund Awards to Projects for the Mentally Vulnerable. | SMN NEWS

Expertise Center Education Care Saba is among the winners of the 2021 Appeltjes van Oranje award. This was just announced at the presentation of the Orange Fund awards at Noordeinde Palace in the Netherlands. Also among the winners were Ixta Noa from Arnhem and the Vriendendiensten foundation’s “self-management” housing shelters (zelfregiecentra) in Deventer, the Netherlands. The winners, who are all working on behalf of the mentally vulnerable, were handed their prizes by Queen Máxima.

