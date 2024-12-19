Extended Profit Tax Filing for Approved Taxpayers and Holiday Closure Announcement. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Inspectorate of Taxes hereby announces that taxpayers who were previously granted an extension until Tuesday, December 31, 2024, for the filing and payment (if applicable) of their 2023 Profit Tax Return are now provided an extended deadline of Friday, January 3, 2025, at 2:00 PM. Taxpayers who fall under this extension are urged to take note of this updated deadline and ensure timely filing and payment to remain in compliance.

