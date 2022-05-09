Extension Nominations Period Governor’s Youth Awards For Excellence 2022. | SMN NEWS

Harbour View:--- Due to unforeseen circumstances it has been decided to extend the period for nominations for the Governor’s Youth Awards for Excellence 2022 with two weeks. The new deadline for nominations has been established for May 20, 2022. Persons and organizations are requested to submit typed nominations electronically via the nomination form no later than 11:59 p.m. on May 20, 2022. Eligible Nominations received prior to the extension of the deadline will be taken under consideration. For further details on the nomination process please see the Governor of Sint Maarten website http://www.kabgsxm.com/governor-youthawards.aspx or contact the ...



