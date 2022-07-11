EY to conduct Socioeconomic Impact Assessment new harbor. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Public Entity Saba recently contracted Ernst & Young Consulting (EY) to carry out the Socioeconomic Impact Assessment for the new harbor at Black Rocks.

The Socioeconomic Impact Assessment will examine the broader impact that the new harbor will have on the island in relation to job creation, economic development, investment possibilities, and other aspects. The assessment will include an assessment of the likely socio-economic benefits associated with the construction and future operations of the harbor, such as job creation and contributions to labor income, and to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

