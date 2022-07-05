“Fabian Uncut” and live in St. Martin for Caribbean Literature Day, July 12 | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG/MARIGOT:--- From Havana to Port of Spain, Caribbean lit fests and other cultural activities are inching back to life as countries and territories of the region and around the world continue working to put manners on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Caribbean Literature Day, July 12, 2022, is also ready to repeat its growing popularity as a “people’s celebration” in the region, and with activities by individuals and institutions from Canada to Kenya.

This year, Frontlist. in, India’s publishing platform and the Texas-based Greene Publishing have joined those announcing the celebration, said Lasana M. Sekou at House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP). HNP ...



