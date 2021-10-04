Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer major global outage. | SMN NEWS

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger went down for millions of users, including St. Martin, on Monday mid-morning as they were unable to send or receive messages on social media platforms.

“We are aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Andy Stone, Facebook communications executive said in a tweet.

According to DownDetector, a website that tracks WhatsApp outages, 40 percent of users were unable to download the app, 30 percent had trouble in sending messages and 22 ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38715-facebook-whatsapp-instagram-suffer-major-global-outage.html