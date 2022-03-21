Fake News circulating about female victim being poisoned. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Police Force of St. Maarten has taken note of the information circulating on social media regarding a young lady who passed away in the hospital this morning, presumably from poisoning according to those on social media.

What is true is that a young female did pass away this morning at the SMMC and that several tests were carried out on the victim by both doctors and forensic personnel in order to determine the cause of death.

Nevertheless, the police force of Sint Maarten is letting be known that information being circulated online is false and are requesting those ...



