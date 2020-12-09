Family calls on St Maarten Justice system to grant them justice. | SMN NEWS

~ Currently the Justice System benefits the criminals.~

PHILIPSBURG:— A family in Marigot Hill St. Peters is calling on the justice system to grant them justice as their father was attacked a beaten by someone they identify as Dean BENJAMIN. They described the attacker as a criminal with an unsound mind since he has been attacking residents of the area without reason.

The daughter of the badly beaten man said “today, DEAN BENJAMIN almost kill my Dad after many threats to kill him and attempted to even trespassing countless times. We WANT JUSTICE! It seems as if the only ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36348-family-calls-on-st-maarten-justice-system-to-grant-them-justice.html