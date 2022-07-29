Faraja & AUC volunteers Give MHF Facelift. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday, July 23rd, 2022, clients and staff of the Faraja Day Treatment Facility (FDTF) at the Mental Health Foundation (MHF) teamed up with approximately 14 volunteers of the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) to give the FDTF a facelift by repainting the gates, entrance walls and communal area for their AUC Community Action Day.

The event commenced at 8:30 am with an introduction of all participants followed by the formation of groups, which were allocated to the selected areas for painting. The teams contributed approximately 4.5 service hours, which concluded at 1 PM with a well-deserved ...



