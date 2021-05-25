FCCA Cruise Conference to Return to Puerto Rico. | SMN NEWS

FCCA Cruise Conference to Return to Puerto Rico

Miramar, FL:— Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) is pleased to share that the FCCA Cruise Conference – the only official cruise conference representing the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central and South America – will return to San Juan, Puerto Rico next year. Taking place from June 1-3, 2022, the event will feature a reworked recipe with a concentration of one-on-one meetings and expanded networking opportunities with high-level executives from FCCA Member Lines, which represent more than 90 percent of the global ocean cruising capacity.

“We, along with our Member Line executives and partners ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37663-fcca-cruise-conference-to-return-to-puerto-rico.html