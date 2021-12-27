Female victim stabbed after an altercation with her friend. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On the morning of December 25, 2021, Central Dispatch received a call that a female had sustained a stab wound on Sucker Garden Road near the area where Cowboy bar was located. Several patrol officers and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Here it was revealed that the victim had been feuding for some time with her boyfriend, who after a heated altercation had stabbed the victim with a knife. It remained unclear who had first drawn the knife used to injure the victim

