Festival Village officially renamed after local icon Jocelyn Arndell. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Sint Maarten’s Carnival Festival Village on Pond Island has been renamed, the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village, after the person who contributed significantly to the identity, development, and progression of Sint Maarten’s culture.

On Tuesday evening May 3rd, 2022, during a ceremonial launch, the unveiling of the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village sign took place at the entrance of the Festival Village.

The event which was hosted by the Honorable Minister of VROMI Mr. Egbert Jurendy Doran, also saw in attendance His Excellency the Governor of Sint Maarten, Drs. Eugene Holiday, Honorable Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, Chairlady of Parliament Grisha Heyliger-Marten, ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40274-festival-village-officially-renamed-after-local-icon-jocelyn-arndell.html