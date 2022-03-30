Festival Village to be renamed: Honoring the Late Jocelyn Arndell. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of VROMI Egbert Jurendy Doran announced that the Festival Village will be renamed Jocelyn Ardell Festival Village.

Doran said the late Jocelyn Arndell, was a true pioneer of arts and culture. Mr. Jocelyn Arndell dedicated almost his entire life to enriching the population with Cultural awareness.

The Minister stressed that the late Mr. Arndell lived a life of service to the people of Sint Maarten in many ways as he wore various hats.

He was a civil servant for decades, a famous entertainer, and one of our very own Carnival founders and heroes.

