Fete de La Cuisine is Back. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Top Promotions Foundation is proud to announce, that after an absence of 5 years, their culinary event, Fete de La Cuisine, is back and will be held from November 4 through 12, 2022.

The Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau has deemed November as the culinary month. The Fete de La Cuisine provides excellence in gastronomy for foodies and to once again, positions Sint Maarten as the dining capital of the Caribbean.

The Fete de la Cuisine vision is to showcase, promote, celebrate and educate culinary excellence that exceeds the industry standard while creating dynamic community engagement and building a multi-faceted ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40841-fete-de-la-cuisine-is-back.html