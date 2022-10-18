Fete de La Cuisine Traditional Beverages and Puddings Competition. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- An event that Fete de la Cuisine held once before and was a great success is the Guavaberry and Lime Punch competition.

These two homemade beverages are served during the Christmas season. The residents of the island also prepared sweet potato- and bread pudding pies. These pies would be served to visitors during the Christmas season with Guava-berry or Lime Punch.

Fete de la Cuisine wants to revive this tradition and encourages young and old, from the Dutch as well as the French side to get engaged in making these drinks and pies in order to keep this cultural ...



