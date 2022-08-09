Fete de La Cuisine’s Wine, Beer & Fine Food Fair. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Top Promotion Foundation is having its culinary week, Fete de La Cuisine, starting on November 6 through 13, 2022.

One of the events of the culinary week activities is the WINE, BEER & FINE FOOD FAIR. This event will be held on the plaza at Porto Cupecoy on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

The board of the Top Promotion Foundation hereby extends an invitation to all suppliers of Wine, Beer & Fine Foods to attend an informative meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Porto Cupecoy. The meeting will start at 12:30 pm at the Rendez Vous Lounge.

