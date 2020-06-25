“FIGHT BACK” Mosquito Awareness Open House and Unused Tire Drop Off at Cole Bay Community Help Desk. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA) is executing a Vector Control Awareness Campaign with the slogan “FIGHT BACK, A Neighborhood approach to Mosquito Control” in the communities.

The campaign started last week with the official announcement by the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor as we enter National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, which is the week of June 21st – 27th 2020.

Throughout the entire week, CPS Vector Team in collaboration with department of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs will

