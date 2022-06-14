Final week to apply for a Hurricane Pass. Deadline is June 17. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The application process for the annual Hurricane Passes for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season will conclude on June 17. Applications will not be entertained after that date.



There are two types of passes, the Disaster Pass and the Hurricane Pass.



The pass system is a mechanism to maintain public order during emergency situations. The Prime Minister assesses the damage in conjunction with Emergency Disaster Management entities of the Government after a disaster has occurred and can impose a curfew if the extent of the damage poses a threat to the safety and security of the community.



