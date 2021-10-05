Finance Committee of Parliament to meet with CBCS on dollarization. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Finance Committee of Parliament is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. The Committee meeting is scheduled for 10.00 hrs. Representatives of the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS) will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Presentation by the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten on dollarization

2. Discussion on St. Maarten having its own Central Bank

3. Update on our foreign reserves

Agenda points 2 and 3 were requested by MP G.C. Pantophlet (15/078/2021-2022 dated October 1, 2021).

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House ...



