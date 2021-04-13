Financial Sector Reform Program Curaçao and Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad/Philipsburg:— As part of its efforts to strengthen the resilience of the financial sector, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint-Maarten (CBCS) has developed a comprehensive reform package. In the analysis and design of the reform program the authorities benefited from technical assistance provided by the International Monetary Fund.

“The reform plan cuts across multiple functional areas of the CBCS, and seeks to further strengthen its analytical capacity in the area of financial stability and systemic risk analysis; enhance supervisory scrutiny, and buttress the financial sector safety net”, said CBCS President Richard Doornbosch. To strengthen prudential supervision, at the outset ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37289-financial-sector-reform-program-curacao-and-sint-maarten.html