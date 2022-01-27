FINSO bank account opened, next pouring SMGH scheduled. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:--- The next pouring of a subsequent section of the basement floor of the St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH) is scheduled within the next few days as the new hospital project gathers steam and resumes full construction activities after main contractor FINSO (formerly known as INSO) completes its full transition as a result of its acquisition by new parent company Fincantieri Group as announced in 2021. The opening of a local bank account has been finalized and as such payments to subcontractors can be done locally shortly without any further issues, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) announced on Wednesday.

