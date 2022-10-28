 Fire at tourist accommodation. | SMN NEWS



On Monday the 24th of October, the central control room received a report about a fire at a tourist accommodation on Behind the Mountain Road on St. Eustatius. When the patrol arrived, the fire brigade was already on site and the fire had already been extinguished by employees of the tourist accommodation and the fire brigade. It turned out that for unknown reasons a fire had broken out in the transformer house of solar panels. No one was injured.

KPCN Press Release.



