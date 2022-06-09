Fire department issues fire warning due to dry spell. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Fire Department which falls under the Ministry of General Affairs, is calling on the community to be very conscious of not throwing out lighted cigarettes or matches that could result in bush fires in fire-prone areas due to the dry spell that the island is currently experiencing.



Persons, who would like to burn bush or garbage in a built-up area, or on a hillside for agricultural activities, are requested to refrain from doing so, and contact the Fire Department for advice.



The inappropriate use of fire can endanger lives, property, and the environment in these dry weather ...



