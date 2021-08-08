Fire Department recruits successfully pass all examinations. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Fire Department recently increased their team of firefighters with 13 new recruits after all successfully passed and completed the examination process on March 31st, 2021.

The Fire Department received over 100 applications of which those applicants had to complete a general knowledge test and perform a physical test. Out of the 100+ applicants, 20 were qualified and had to provide a medical declaration and a police record. Out of the 20, 13 eventually went on to complete the training and examinations along with two other firefighters already working at the Fire Department.

Some unexpected challenges were experienced ...



