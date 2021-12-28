Fire Dept. approves six permits for fireworks displays on New Year’s Eve. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):---The Fire Department of Sint Maarten, which falls under the Ministry of General Affairs, has approved six permits for firework displays at the start of the New Year.



The displays will take place on January 1st, 2022, at approximately midnight (12:00 am) at the following locations: the Great Bay Boardwalk; Pelican; Simpson Bay Lagoon; Simpson Bay Beach; Maho Beach; and Cupecoy Beach.



There are no permits issued this year for the sale of consumer fireworks.



The Fire Department is cautioning all persons about the risk of buying and lighting fireworks from any vendor as these have not been screened ...



