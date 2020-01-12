Fire Dept./ODM: Puerto Rico Earthquakes and Tsunami Public Information. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— National Disaster Coordinator/Fire Chief Clive Richardson said on Sunday, that due to the continued earthquake activity along the southern coast of the island of Puerto Rico, the aforementioned is causing some anxiety throughout the community here at home.

The U.S. National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center EWA Beach, Hawaii, on Saturday, issued a ‘Tsunami Information Statement’ on Saturday morning related to a 5.9 magnitude earthquake.

The statement stated: Based on all available data…there is no significant tsunami threat from this earthquake, however, there is a very small possibility of tsunami waves along

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33695-fire-dept-odm-puerto-rico-earthquakes-and-tsunami-public-information.html