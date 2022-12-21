Fire safety is important this holiday season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Disaster Coordinator and Fire Commander Clive Richardson, said that fire safety is important during the holiday season as families come together to celebrate.

There are a number of simple precautionary measures that households can put in place to prevent home fires in order to avoid injury to persons or damage to homes while members of the family and friends remain safe enjoying the holiday season.

Typical holiday season fires result from Christmas trees, candles, and unattended cooking.

Take the following precautionary measures into consideration:

Test your smoke alarms if you have one in your home.

Choose decorations that ...



...



