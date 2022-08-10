Firearm confiscated in domestic violence incident. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Police Central Dispatch received notification of a domestic assault in the vicinity of Zagersgut around 4:00 am Wednesday.

The victim told officers at the scene that she was assaulted by her boyfriend during an altercation. After a brief investigation, a suspect with the initials E.G. was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police later learned that the suspect may have had a firearm in his house. The residence was searched and a handgun was found under a bed. The firearm was confiscated in the interest of further investigation.

The suspect remains in police custody as the investigation continues ...



