Firefighters protesting in front of Government Building. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- St. Maarten’s firefighters are fed up with the government and decided to stage a protest on Thursday morning. A large group gathered in front of the government administration building.

The grievances have to do with the so-called Function Book dealing with promotions of the firefighters and outdated equipment among other grievances.

Several meetings were put off or moved, so members had enough and decided to stage the protest Thursday morning.



