First Chamber arrives on Saba. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- A delegation of the First Chamber of the Dutch Parliament arrived on Saba on Sunday morning, February 27.

Upon their arrival from St. Maarten, the 13 Senators, who are all members of the Permanent Committee for Kingdom Relations, were met by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, Island Secretary Tim Muller, Director Safety and Legal Gerald Simmons – De Jong, and Airport Manager Maegan Hassell.

Hassell provided an explanation about the completed airport renovation project, which included the resurfacing of the runway. Saba Electric Company (SEC) President Director Dexter Johnson and Managing Director Mark Zagers gave background information on the solar ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39783-first-chamber-arrives-on-saba.html