First CLA for Mental Health Foundation a reality. | SMN NEWS

Cay Hill:— The Mental Health Foundation (MHF) and union organization ABVO St. Maarten have reached a covenant agreement on the first Collective Labor Agreement (CLA) for MHF. The agreement was signed on July 18th, 2024, after years of discussions that intensified last year. The CLA will take effect on July 1, 2024, and will remain in force until June 30, 2029.

Parties invested time to discuss and crystallize a vision based on the themes improved labor conditions, sustainability and employability of staff and how to strengthen the cooperation towards the shared goals.

The points that were agreed upon will be effective in 2025, which include a salary increase of an additional 2%, an increase of the maximum vacation days from 24 to 26, an increase of the vacation allowance from 7% to 8.33%, the introduction of anniversary bonuses for 2024 and the introduction of a vitality budget of annually Naf 500. This budget can be used toward the improvement of the employee’s vitality on certain items or services that are not covered under their health care insurance. These are some of the benefits agreed upon.

Additionally, the CLA introduces weighted job descriptions using the FWG 3.0 job evaluation system. This will enhance transparency and support the introduction of a new salary structure, which is also an agreed-upon condition.

Both parties view the CLA as a foundational tool for further structural improvements. MHF aims to grow and continuously enhance the services it provides to the community of St. Maarten. In addition to maintaining adequate facilities, MHF acknowledges the importance of offering competitive employment conditions.

Mr. Sandro Garcia, MHF's Financial and Operations Director, expressed joy and pride at the finalization of the Collective Labor Agreement (CLA) Covenant, further noting that the occasion marks the culmination of a long and dedicated process.

He stated, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all parties who have played a crucial role in bringing this CLA to fruition. Your unwavering commitment, tireless efforts, and collaborative spirit have been instrumental in achieving this significant milestone.

Together, we have crafted an agreement that will positively impact our organization and its members for years. We celebrate this achievement and look forward to the future with renewed optimism and confidence.”

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45678-first-cla-for-mental-health-foundation-a-reality.html