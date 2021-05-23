First COVID-19 death recorded for 2021. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Omar Ottley hereby informs the public that there were no laboratory reports received today. The total number of confirmed cases remains at two thousand three hundred sixty-six (2366).

Minister Ottley extends his sincere condolences to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 28th COVID-19 victim, who passed away today. He wishes the family peace and strength during their time of bereavement.

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty-three (83) people in home isolation. Five (5) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths ...



